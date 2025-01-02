JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,010 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $108,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOH. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down previously from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $359.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.91.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE MOH opened at $291.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.69 and a 1-year high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $305.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.91.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 2.92%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

