SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SWK were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SWK by 224.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SWK by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SWK during the third quarter worth approximately $589,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SWK by 85.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in SWK in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

SWK Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ SWKH opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $194.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.35. SWK Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corporation, offers specialty finance and asset management services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The Finance Receivables segment provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

