JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 420,399 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,280,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 420,399 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $115,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,023,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,036,000 after acquiring an additional 148,316 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 9,397,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,722 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,275,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,821,000 after buying an additional 157,619 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 4.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,825,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,860,000 after buying an additional 133,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,167,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,655,000 after buying an additional 31,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

ROL opened at $46.35 on Thursday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.41 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average of $49.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28 and a beta of 0.72.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $916.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.15 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.75%.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $735,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,195,794.32. This represents a 10.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rollins from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

