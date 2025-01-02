JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 18.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,645,721 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,562,563 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $109,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth $94,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KGC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:KGC opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.61. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.29.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

