JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 8,753 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 623,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,753 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $104,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 316.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLNE opened at $148.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.19. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a twelve month low of $103.42 and a twelve month high of $203.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.19.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 28.03%. The business had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 42.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $215.00 to $167.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $189.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.33.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

