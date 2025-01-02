Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 67.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 595,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241,315 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $103,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 673.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 635,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,481,000 after acquiring an additional 553,337 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,466,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 606.6% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 341,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,487,000 after purchasing an additional 293,006 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $35,264,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 1,080.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,219,000 after buying an additional 190,210 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 1.2 %

MTN opened at $187.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.84 and its 200-day moving average is $179.07. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $165.00 and a one year high of $236.92.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.99) by $0.38. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $260.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.60) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 147.51%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

