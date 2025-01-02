JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,234,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,898 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $107,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCPB. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 206,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 296,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,747,000 after buying an additional 21,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 38,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter.

JCPB opened at $46.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

