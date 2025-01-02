Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) versus Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Financial Comparison

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) and Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Public Storage and Modiv Industrial”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Storage $4.68 billion 11.21 $2.15 billion $9.63 31.09 Modiv Industrial $47.12 million 3.05 -$6.61 million ($0.11) -135.27

Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Modiv Industrial. Modiv Industrial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Public Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Volatility and Risk

Public Storage pays an annual dividend of $12.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Modiv Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Public Storage pays out 124.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Modiv Industrial pays out -1,045.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Modiv Industrial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Public Storage has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modiv Industrial has a beta of -0.24, indicating that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.8% of Public Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Modiv Industrial shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Public Storage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Modiv Industrial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Public Storage and Modiv Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Storage 40.54% 34.07% 9.60% Modiv Industrial 6.72% 1.42% 0.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Public Storage and Modiv Industrial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Storage 1 6 6 2 2.60 Modiv Industrial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Public Storage currently has a consensus target price of $342.07, indicating a potential upside of 14.24%. Modiv Industrial has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.97%. Given Modiv Industrial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Modiv Industrial is more favorable than Public Storage.

Summary

Public Storage beats Modiv Industrial on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

About Modiv Industrial

Modiv Industrial, Inc. is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

