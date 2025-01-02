Franklin Resources Inc. Has $264,000 Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Centennial Bank AR bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 80.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 70.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $253.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $249.70 and a 12 month high of $289.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.53 and a 200-day moving average of $272.89.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.