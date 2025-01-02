Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4,945.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. StockNews.com raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3,590.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5,850.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Booking from $5,050.00 to $5,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,968.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $164.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41. Booking has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,337.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5,006.67 and its 200-day moving average is $4,307.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Booking by 5.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $214,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Booking by 29.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in Booking by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

