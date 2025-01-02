Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.56.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LAC shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Lithium Americas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAC
Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Trading Down 1.0 %
Lithium Americas stock opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.43 million and a P/E ratio of -24.75. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $7.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99.
Lithium Americas Company Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lithium Americas
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Work and Play: Investing in the Rise of Bleisure Travel
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Bond Yields Could Lower
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.