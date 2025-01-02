Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.56.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LAC shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Lithium Americas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAC

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lithium Americas by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 268,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 18.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 140,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 21,759 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 147.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 19,514 shares during the last quarter.

Lithium Americas stock opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.43 million and a P/E ratio of -24.75. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $7.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.