Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Holdings in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193,886 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 16.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000.

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.27. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $584.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 629.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.45%. The company had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STOK. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 13,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $185,994.26. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,288.36. This represents a 38.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 2,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $33,592.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,250.54. This trade represents a 5.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,849 shares of company stock worth $809,421 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

