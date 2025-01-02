First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Short Interest Update

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the November 30th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on BUSE shares. StockNews.com upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stephens downgraded shares of First Busey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of First Busey from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Institutional Trading of First Busey

First Busey Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in First Busey by 257.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in First Busey by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in First Busey by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Busey by 883.2% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $23.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average of $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.86. First Busey has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $28.97.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $170.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that First Busey will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.48%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

