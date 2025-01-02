Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $216,000 in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $2,818,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 9.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 36,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.30. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $35.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $416.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.30 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 17.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BSRR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Sierra Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $144,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 313,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,081,462.60. This represents a 1.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Albert L. Berra sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $81,889.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,031.12. This trade represents a 1.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,056 shares of company stock worth $244,741 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

