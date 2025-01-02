5,794 Shares in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Global-E Online by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,734,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,829 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Global-E Online by 1.4% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,776,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,783,000 after purchasing an additional 95,741 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-E Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,036,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 30.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,639,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,464,000 after purchasing an additional 378,827 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 59.1% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,091,000 after purchasing an additional 580,450 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Global-E Online Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of GLBE opened at $54.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.02 and a beta of 1.24. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $57.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.81.
Global-E Online Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
