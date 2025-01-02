5,794 Shares in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Global-E Online by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,734,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,829 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Global-E Online by 1.4% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,776,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,783,000 after purchasing an additional 95,741 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-E Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,036,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 30.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,639,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,464,000 after purchasing an additional 378,827 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 59.1% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,091,000 after purchasing an additional 580,450 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global-E Online alerts:

Global-E Online Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GLBE opened at $54.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.02 and a beta of 1.24. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $57.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLBE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Global-E Online from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Global-E Online from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Global-E Online from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-E Online currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Global-E Online

Global-E Online Profile

(Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.