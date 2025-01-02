Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Short Interest Up 9.4% in December

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 461,600 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the November 30th total of 421,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Bowman Consulting Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BWMN stock opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $437.37 million, a P/E ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 1.26. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $19.92 and a 12-month high of $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $31,897.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,255.92. This represents a 0.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $65,436.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,092.80. The trade was a 10.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,788 shares of company stock worth $120,641. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bowman Consulting Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 24,244 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 87.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 187,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 87,410 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 711,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,136,000 after purchasing an additional 64,617 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

