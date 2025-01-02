Franklin Resources Inc. Takes Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,631 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Zumiez by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,916 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 83.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 7.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,550 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zumiez by 225.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 213,722 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 147,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Zumiez by 68.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,997 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 46,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Price Performance

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $19.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $367.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.25. Zumiez Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $222.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.06 million. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Zumiez Profile

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

