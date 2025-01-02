CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the November 30th total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 842,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,600. The trade was a 1.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in CareDx during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in CareDx in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in CareDx by 175.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CDNA. StockNews.com upgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CareDx from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

CareDx Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $21.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average of $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.84. CareDx has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $34.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $82.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.04 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 45.90% and a negative return on equity of 53.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Featured Stories

