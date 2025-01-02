Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 5,561 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,330 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ramaco Resources were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in METC. Pingora Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 330.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on Ramaco Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of METC stock opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.91. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.41 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

