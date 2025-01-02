Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 33,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 294,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,061,000 after purchasing an additional 45,703 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 9,074 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 119,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FNCL opened at $68.68 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $52.22 and a 12 month high of $73.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.66. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

