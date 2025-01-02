Short Interest in biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD) Increases By 9.0%

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 748,200 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the November 30th total of 686,700 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 141,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

biote Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of BTMD stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $335.82 million, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.07. biote has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of biote in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, biote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On biote

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in biote by 251.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 138,200 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of biote by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,392,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after acquiring an additional 107,792 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of biote by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 57,290 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in biote in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in biote by 59.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 34,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support.

