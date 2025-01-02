Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 449 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $65.35 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $74.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.47 and its 200 day moving average is $70.33.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.