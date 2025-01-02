Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 4,449 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNDA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $39,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VNDA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VNDA opened at $4.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 0.76. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $25,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,857 shares in the company, valued at $231,910.69. This trade represents a 10.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.