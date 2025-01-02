Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 8,446 Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Lufax were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. EWA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, SIH Partners LLLP bought a new position in Lufax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.20 price objective on shares of Lufax in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of LU opened at $2.39 on Thursday. Lufax Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.15). Lufax had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $789.93 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

