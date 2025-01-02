Borealis Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Borealis Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the November 30th total of 8,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Borealis Foods Stock Performance
BRLS opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.07. Borealis Foods has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.
Borealis Foods Company Profile
