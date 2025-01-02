Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $487.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $532.43 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $368.41 and a 12-month high of $577.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $545.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,325 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.05, for a total transaction of $1,199,816.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,409,437.45. The trade was a 33.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.68, for a total value of $5,900,814.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,190.48. The trade was a 64.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,715 shares of company stock valued at $11,983,436. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 213.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 69 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Free Report

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.