BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) Short Interest Up 9.5% in December

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,400 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the November 30th total of 386,700 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of BTCS opened at $2.47 on Thursday. BTCS has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $5.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.10.
In other BTCS news, Director Melanie Pump sold 22,000 shares of BTCS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $76,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,735 shares in the company, valued at $135,185.15. The trade was a 36.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 44.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on BTCS from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.
BTCS Inc operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.
