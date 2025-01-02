Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Family Office LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR opened at $33.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 2.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.44. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $48.57.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

