Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Short Interest Update

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the November 30th total of 2,300,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $42,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,873. This trade represents a 21.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 7,289 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $342,947.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 347,963 shares in the company, valued at $16,371,659.15. The trade was a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,047. Insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cathay General Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 76.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 19.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 24.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter worth $201,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $47.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $55.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $359.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.70 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.