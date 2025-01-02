Geode Capital Management LLC Has $9.57 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,127,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,177,000 after buying an additional 2,389,144 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,491,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,994,000 after acquiring an additional 915,823 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,281,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,825 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,642,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 154.4% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,555,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $68.94 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $54.87 and a 12 month high of $71.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.01. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

