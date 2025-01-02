Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 856 Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 51.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 7.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 67,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 23.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 696,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 131,174 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 695,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 146,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NATR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Nature’s Sunshine Products in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nature’s Sunshine Products

In other news, major shareholder Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai sold 3,000 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $40,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,556.33. The trade was a 4.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $80,860 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Price Performance

Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.86 million, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.93. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $21.72.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

