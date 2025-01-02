Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,977 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,831 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in International Bancshares by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in International Bancshares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 19,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

International Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of International Bancshares stock opened at $63.16 on Thursday. International Bancshares Co. has a one year low of $48.85 and a one year high of $76.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.29.

Insider Activity

About International Bancshares

In related news, CEO Dennis E. Nixon sold 34,815 shares of International Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $2,512,946.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 965,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,667,053.30. The trade was a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.