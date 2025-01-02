Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 483.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 386,537 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 70.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 64,101 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,883,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,699,000 after acquiring an additional 51,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.92 million, a P/E ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 0.73. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVXL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVXL

About Anavex Life Sciences

(Free Report)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.