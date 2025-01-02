Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TYRA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 582.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 170,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 145,346 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 50.5% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 338,208 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter worth $24,994,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $3,047,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $593,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyra Biosciences

In other Tyra Biosciences news, CEO Todd Harris sold 19,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $532,443.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,355,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,830,363.30. The trade was a 1.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nina S. Kjellson sold 11,078 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $179,131.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 472,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,635,587.19. This represents a 2.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,047. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ TYRA opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $703.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.01. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.27.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TYRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tyra Biosciences from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Tyra Biosciences from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded Tyra Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Tyra Biosciences Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

