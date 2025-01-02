Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 802,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,487 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $9,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 29.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 335,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after buying an additional 76,391 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 128.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,690,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,501,000 after buying an additional 949,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MEI. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Methode Electronics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Methode Electronics Price Performance

Shares of MEI opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $420.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.31. Methode Electronics had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is -22.13%.

About Methode Electronics



Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Stories

