Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,590 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings were worth $9,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,732 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,350 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HIFS opened at $254.14 on Thursday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $300.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.68. The firm has a market cap of $546.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Hingham Institution for Savings Dividend Announcement

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The savings and loans company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

