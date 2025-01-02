Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,000 TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in TWFG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in TWFG during the third quarter worth $133,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in TWFG in the third quarter valued at $280,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in TWFG in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in TWFG during the 3rd quarter worth about $814,000.

Get TWFG alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWFG. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on TWFG from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. DOWLING & PARTN raised shares of TWFG to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of TWFG from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TWFG from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

TWFG Stock Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ TWFG opened at $30.80 on Thursday. TWFG, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 122.61, a quick ratio of 122.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.88.

TWFG Profile

(Free Report)

TWFG, Inc operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TWFG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWFG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.