SSE plc Announces Dividend of $0.27 (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2658 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd.

SSE Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SSEZY opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.67. SSE has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $27.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Get SSE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded SSE to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SSE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.