Cadiz Inc. (CDZIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 3rd

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Cadiz’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Cadiz Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CDZIP opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. Cadiz has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.72.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

