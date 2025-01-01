Cadiz Inc. (CDZIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 3rd

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Cadiz’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.
Cadiz Stock Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ:CDZIP opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. Cadiz has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.72.
