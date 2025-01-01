XOMA Co. (XOMAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 3rd

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.5391 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd.

XOMA Stock Performance

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. XOMA has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.72.

About XOMA

Featured Stories

XOMA Royalty Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

