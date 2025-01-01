i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Canada

i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

IAU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Ventum Cap Mkts lowered i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Cormark upgraded shares of i-80 Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of i-80 Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.95.

i-80 Gold Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at i-80 Gold

TSE:IAU opened at C$0.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.47, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 0.54. i-80 Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.28. The firm has a market cap of C$265.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.79.

In other i-80 Gold news, Director Richard Scott Young bought 195,000 shares of i-80 Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$124,800.00. Insiders purchased 285,150 shares of company stock worth $184,581 over the last three months. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

i-80 Gold Company Profile

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

