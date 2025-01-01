i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Canada

i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
IAU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Ventum Cap Mkts lowered i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Cormark upgraded shares of i-80 Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of i-80 Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.95.
View Our Latest Analysis on i-80 Gold
i-80 Gold Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at i-80 Gold
In other i-80 Gold news, Director Richard Scott Young bought 195,000 shares of i-80 Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$124,800.00. Insiders purchased 285,150 shares of company stock worth $184,581 over the last three months. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
i-80 Gold Company Profile
i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than i-80 Gold
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year With Large Buyback Announcements
Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.