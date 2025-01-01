Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $126.07 Million

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Gearbox Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Gearbox Protocol has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Gearbox Protocol has a market capitalization of $126.07 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Gearbox Protocol Token Profile

Gearbox Protocol launched on December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official website is gearbox.fi. Gearbox Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/gearbox-protocol.

Gearbox Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.01278505 USD and is up 12.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $2,265,028.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gearbox Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gearbox Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gearbox Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

