NetMind Token Price Down 15.5% Over Last 7 Days (NMT)

NetMind Token (NMT) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One NetMind Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.66 or 0.00002845 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NetMind Token has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. NetMind Token has a market capitalization of $114.48 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $93,345.77 or 0.99731224 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93,008.98 or 0.99371399 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

NetMind Token Profile

NetMind Token launched on April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 144,080,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,983,615 tokens. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai. The official message board for NetMind Token is netmind.ai/blog. The official website for NetMind Token is power.netmind.ai.

NetMind Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 144,080,375.2 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 2.70100177 USD and is down -1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $2,917,375.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetMind Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NetMind Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NetMind Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

