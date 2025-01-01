Fei USD Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.67 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001066 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fei USD has a total market cap of $7.67 million and approximately $9,573.04 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00005806 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00017605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00006628 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00004856 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 7,949,172 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,690,913 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 7,949,172.39325433 with 7,690,912.56404844 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99549187 USD and is up 2.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $9,852.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.