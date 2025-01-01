Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:RA)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 31st,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:RA opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average is $13.23.
About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Work and Play: Investing in the Rise of Bleisure Travel
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Bond Yields Could Lower
- What is a Dividend King?
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.