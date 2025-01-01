Prom One Day Volume Reaches $2.86 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Prom token can currently be purchased for $6.00 or 0.00006412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Prom has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $109.52 million and $2.86 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00005806 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00017605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00006628 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00004856 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Prom is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 6.07195469 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $2,577,787.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

