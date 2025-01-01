Jet Protocol (JET) Price Down 0% This Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $220,844.06 and $22.22 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00005806 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00017605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00006628 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00004856 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00012991 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

