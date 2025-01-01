BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.22 Billion (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 1st. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $5,809.82 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $98,291.77 or 1.00019671 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00005806 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00017605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00006628 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00004856 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XYO (XYO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 98,291.76848997 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

