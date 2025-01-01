Bitcoin Private Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $24.10 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00059577 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00030882 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00009396 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000229 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

