CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB) vs. Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Head to Head Comparison

Risk & Volatility

CFSB Bancorp has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of CFSB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of CFSB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get CFSB Bancorp alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CFSB Bancorp and Bancorp 34″s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CFSB Bancorp $7.34 million 6.11 $30,000.00 ($0.01) -676.00 Bancorp 34 $28.85 million 2.71 -$3.40 million ($0.28) -42.21

Profitability

CFSB Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bancorp 34. CFSB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bancorp 34, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares CFSB Bancorp and Bancorp 34’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CFSB Bancorp -0.75% -0.13% -0.03% Bancorp 34 -0.27% -0.17% -0.02%

Summary

Bancorp 34 beats CFSB Bancorp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CFSB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company offers one- to four-family residential real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in various types of investment grade investment securities and liquid assets comprising the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various government-sponsored enterprises, corporate debt, mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, asset-backed securities, municipal obligations, mutual funds, and certificates of deposit of federally insured institutions. Further, it offers online and mobile banking, and online bill pay services. The company operates through three full-service banking offices and one limited-service branch office in Norfolk County, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Quincy, Massachusetts. CFSB Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of 15 Beach, MHC.

About Bancorp 34

(Get Free Report)

Bancorp 34, Inc. operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand and time deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides term, working capital, construction, USDA, small business administration, equipment, assisted living and skilled nursing, renewable energy and solar equipment, and commercial real estate loans; and small to medium size business and business acquisitions financing; lines of credit; multi-family finance; and employee stock ownership plans, HOA lending, and investor pools of single family rentals. In addition, it offers credit and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; treasury management products; and merchant card processing, cash management, e-banking, mobile and online banking, bill payment, and merchant capture services. The company operates through its network of full-service branches in Scottsdale and Arizona, as well as Alamogordo and Las Cruces, New Mexico. Bancorp 34, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for CFSB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CFSB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.